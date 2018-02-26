Nuggets' Will Barton: Leads team with 25 points

Barton had 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 loss to the Rockets.

Barton had a nice bounce-back game after a somewhat underwhelming previous matchup. Barton has found some nice consistency this season, something that has eluded him in previous years. He should continue to churn out these types of performances, even once Paul Millsap (wrist) returns to the lineup.