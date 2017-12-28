Nuggets' Will Barton: Leads team with 28 points
Barton had 28 points (10-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 128-125 loss to the Timberwolves.
Barton had his best game in some time, finishing with a team-high 28 points on just 17 shot attempts. In his previous five games, he had only scored in double-figures once and was averaging just eight points per game. While his scoring had been down, he has still been receiving consistent minutes and should continue to do so, at least until Paul Millsap returns. Barton should be owned in most leagues but does provide owners with a high level of frustration at times.
