Nuggets' Will Barton: Leads way with 21 points
Barton accumulated 21 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and a steal in Tuesday's loss to the Hawks.
Barton provided a well-rounded line, managing to reach 20 points for the second time on the year. The veteran wing has returned to his usual production levels after an injury-riddled and inconsistent 2018-19 season. In eight appearances, Barton's averaging 15.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.4 steals in 32.5 minutes.
