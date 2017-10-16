Play

Nuggets' Will Barton: Leaves practice with ankle injury

Barton exited Monday's practice with an ankle injury, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Barton was unable to put much weight on his ankle as he was helped off the floor, so it's surely not an encouraging sign with the Nuggets' season opener just two days away. With that, Barton's status is certainly in doubt for Wednesday, but the team will likely provide an update on the shooting guard's status after further testing is done.

