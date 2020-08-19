Barton (knee) will leave the Orlando bubble in order to continue rehabbing his right knee, the Denver Post reports.

The veteran did not play in any of the Nuggets' seeding contests, and he missed Game 1 of the team's first-round series against the Jazz on Monday. According to the report, Barton's condition has not improved over the last three-plus weeks, and the knee issue has begun to cause discomfort in other parts of his body. Leaving the bubble obviously rules Barton out for the foreseeable future, but it's possible he could rejoin the team at a later date, should it advance deeper into the playoffs.