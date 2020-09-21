The Nuggets aren't expected to have Barton (knee) available at any point during the team's Western Conference finals series with the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Barton has yet to play since the NBA restarted its season in late July while he continues to rehabilitate a lingering knee injury. The swingman left the NBA's bubble in Orlando about a month ago to receive further treatment on the knee, and it's unclear where he currently stands in his recovery program. Given his long layoff from game action, Barton seems unlikely to play a major role for Denver if he receives clearance for the NBA Finals, should the Nuggets overcome their 2-0 series deficit and advance.