Nuggets' Will Barton: Likely to move back to bench

Barton is the most likely candidate to move back to the bench once Paul Millsap returns to the starting five, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

The Nuggets will bring Millsap off the bench again Friday against the Grizzlies, but all signs point to the veteran returning to the starting five in the near future, perhaps as early as Saturday in Cleveland. While nothing is official at this point, the prevailing belief is that Barton will shift back to the bench to accommodate MIllsap, meaning Wilson Chandler would remain in the lineup at small forward. Barton has been in and out of the starting five throughout the season, but he's started every game since Jan. 22 and is averaging 16.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 made threes per game over that span. A move to the bench would likely be met with a slight reduction in minutes, which is to be expected, considering Barton is playing more than 37 minutes per game over his last 15 contests.