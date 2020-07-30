Barton (knee) remained limited at Thursday's practice session, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.

Barton was able to play in the Nuggets' final scrimmage, but it appears he's still nursing some discomfort in his knee. At this point, Barton should be considered day-to-day until further notice. Coach Mike Malone was mostly vague when asked about Barton's status. "He just continues to keep on working on his rehab, getting with our training staff, and trying to integrate him back into the lineup and into the rotation," Malone said.