Nuggets' Will Barton: Logs double-double versus Pacers
Barton contributed 16 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 win over the Pacers.
Barton logged his career-best seventh double-double through 32 appearances, surpassing the six he managed across 82 games in his first year with the Nuggets (2015-16). Moreover, he's maintaining career-high per-game averages in rebounding and steals, plus Barton remains one of the team's top scorers.
