Nuggets' Will Barton: Looks good in preseason finale
Barton finished with 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 22 minutes during Thursday's 110-104 preseason victory over the Trail Blazers.
Barton had his best game of the preseason Thursday, putting up decent contributions across the board. He appears to be battling with Torrey Craig for the starting small forward spot and was clearly the better of the two in this one. From a fantasy perspective, Barton is actually better suited to a bench role. Either way, he is more of a late-round flier until has proves otherwise.
More News
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...