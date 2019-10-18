Nuggets' Will Barton: Looks good in preseason finale

Barton finished with 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 22 minutes during Thursday's 110-104 preseason victory over the Trail Blazers.

Barton had his best game of the preseason Thursday, putting up decent contributions across the board. He appears to be battling with Torrey Craig for the starting small forward spot and was clearly the better of the two in this one. From a fantasy perspective, Barton is actually better suited to a bench role. Either way, he is more of a late-round flier until has proves otherwise.