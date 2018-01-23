Nuggets' Will Barton: Makes up for scoring struggles with free throws

Barton managed seven points (0-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Monday's 104-101 win over the Trail Blazers.

The veteran swingman got the start in place of Wilson Chandler, but he ended up going uncharacteristically cold from the field. Barton was able to partly atone for the nightmarish performance with a near-perfect effort from the charity stripe, however, and his four free throws over the last seven seconds essentially sealed the win for the Nuggets. The 27-year-old has shot just 3-for-17 from the field over the last two games -- including 0-for-9 from three-point range -- which has led to back-to-back single-digit scoring totals. However, he remains a serviceable source of scoring, assists and rebounds, and he continues to see a solid allotment of playing time irrespective of whether he's deployed on the first or second unit.