Nuggets' Will Barton: Minimal impact to round out season
Barton had just eight points, three rebounds, and one assist in 20 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 loss to Portland.
Barton closed out a difficult season by scoring just eight points in 20 minutes Sunday. An early-season injury derailed what was hoped to have been a strong season for Barton. Despite returning some months ago, Barton was not able to find any sort of consistency and was eventually supplanted in the starting lineup by Torry Craig. He appeared lost on the offensive end of the floor, making many questionable decisions at best, and defensively, offered very little production. Looking forward, Barton is going to have to work hard during the off-season as he looks to regain some of his explosiveness.
More News
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Key contributions off bench•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Struggles mightily in Game 6 loss•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores 17 points in Game 5 win•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores 12 points in 16 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: To come off bench Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Double-doubles in disappointing loss•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...