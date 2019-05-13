Nuggets' Will Barton: Minimal impact to round out season

Barton had just eight points, three rebounds, and one assist in 20 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 loss to Portland.

Barton closed out a difficult season by scoring just eight points in 20 minutes Sunday. An early-season injury derailed what was hoped to have been a strong season for Barton. Despite returning some months ago, Barton was not able to find any sort of consistency and was eventually supplanted in the starting lineup by Torry Craig. He appeared lost on the offensive end of the floor, making many questionable decisions at best, and defensively, offered very little production. Looking forward, Barton is going to have to work hard during the off-season as he looks to regain some of his explosiveness.