Nuggets' Will Barton: Nears double-double Sunday
Barton accumulated 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes Sunday against the Knicks.
Barton finished in double figures for the fourth-consecutive game as he continues to provide solid value on both ends of the ball. After an injury-plagued 2018-19 year, Barton's back to his excellent 2017-18 form and is averaging 15.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.1 steals in 32.6 minutes per game while shooting. Additionally, he's shooting a career-best 45.8 percent from the field, 41.3 percent from three and 72.2 percent from the line and has asserted himself as one of the better complementary pieces in the league.
