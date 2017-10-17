Nuggets' Will Barton: Not on injury report for Wednesday
Barton (ankle) is not listed on the team's injury report ahead of Wednesday's season-opener against the Jazz.
Barton left Monday's practice with an ankle injury, but it seems to be causing him minimal discomfort in advance of Wednesday's game. He saw 28.4 minutes per game in a reserve role last season, posting 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. There's a strong possibility he's in line for a similar role this season, making him a viable option in many fantasy formats.
More News
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Leaves practice with ankle injury•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Erupts for 26 off bench in preseason finale•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores 16 off bench Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Tallies 11 points in start•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Declines potential contract extension•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Ruled out for season finale•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...