Nuggets' Will Barton: Not on injury report for Wednesday

Barton (ankle) is not listed on the team's injury report ahead of Wednesday's season-opener against the Jazz.

Barton left Monday's practice with an ankle injury, but it seems to be causing him minimal discomfort in advance of Wednesday's game. He saw 28.4 minutes per game in a reserve role last season, posting 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. There's a strong possibility he's in line for a similar role this season, making him a viable option in many fantasy formats.