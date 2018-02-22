Nuggets' Will Barton: Off injury report for Friday

Barton (illness) is not listed on the team's injury report in advance of Friday's contest against the Spurs, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Barton is dealing with strep throat, but was initially considered probable for the contest. So, the news of him being cleared doesn't come as too much of a surprise. Over the past three games, he's averaging 21.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals across 41.7 minutes per game.