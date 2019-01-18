Nuggets' Will Barton: Off injury report

Barton (personal) is not on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Barton was unavailable for Thursday's game against the Bulls due to a personal issue, but his absence from the team won't extend beyond that. Expect Barton to be back to playing his regular role off the bench Saturday.

