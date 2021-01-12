Barton is shooting just 40.2 percent from the field through 10 games so far for Denver.

Barton shot 45.0 percent from the floor last season, so this early season decline is of note as he's also shooting a horrid 29.4 percent from three-point land so far on the year. The 30-year-old hasn't yet been able to take advantage of Michael Porter being away from the team due to health and safety protocols. Despite the struggles, Barton has been in the starting lineup for the last six games.