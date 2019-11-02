Nuggets' Will Barton: Officially doubtful

Barton (toe) has officially been deemed doubtful for Saturday's tilt against the Magic, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Barton was seen sporting a walking boot at the Nuggets' Saturday morning shootaround, so it is somewhat surprising he was not just ruled out. Assuming he does indeed miss a second consecutive game, look for Torrey Craig and Michael Porter Jr to again see increased roles at small forward. Confirmation on his status should come closer to tip-off.