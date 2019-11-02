Nuggets' Will Barton: Officially doubtful
Barton (toe) has officially been deemed doubtful for Saturday's tilt against the Magic, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Barton was seen sporting a walking boot at the Nuggets' Saturday morning shootaround, so it is somewhat surprising he was not just ruled out. Assuming he does indeed miss a second consecutive game, look for Torrey Craig and Michael Porter Jr to again see increased roles at small forward. Confirmation on his status should come closer to tip-off.
More News
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.