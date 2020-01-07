Nuggets' Will Barton: One rebound shy of double-double
Barton had 28 points (12-20 FG, 3-6 3PT, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 123-115 win at Atlanta.
Aside from posting his highest scoring output of the season, Barton has now reached 10 straight games scoring 10 or more points, while grabbing 7.1 boards per game over that span. He has lacked efficiency over that 10-game stretch -- 45.8 percent from the field and 22.0 percent from deep -- but right now he is producing enough to overcome those accuracy woes.
