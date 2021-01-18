Barton had two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's loss to Utah.

The 30-year-old tied his season low with two points, and it comes on the heels of a two game stretch in which he averaged 19.5 points. Barton is averaging 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.9 minutes this season, but his game-to-game scoring output is largely inconsistent.