Nuggets' Will Barton: Out again Monday
Barton (groin) is out for Monday's contest against the Rockets, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.
Barton continues to be day-to-day regarding his injury status but will remain out Monday versus the Rockets. Not playing since Oct. 20 due to a hampering going injury that required surgery, it'll be the 36th straight game that Barton will be inactive for. Barton still has a realistic shot at finally returning Tuesday at Miami although it's definitely not certain.
