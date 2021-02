Barton (personal) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Katy Winge of Altitude TV reports.

This will mark three straight absences for Barton, who remains away from the Nuggets while tending to a personal matter. With Paul Millsap (knee) also sidelined and Gary Harris (thigh) questionable, JaMychal Green and rookie R.J. Hampton could again be set for increased roles. Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. was held scoreless in just 24 minutes against Boston on Tuesday night.