Barton (hamstring) is out for Saturday's Game 1 against the Trail Blazers, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Barton is still targeting a Round 1 return, but he won't be ready for Game 1. Austin Rivers, who has been starting in his absence, is questionable with a non-COVID illness. If Rivers is out as well, more minutes will be available for Monte Morris, Markus Howard and Shaquille Harrison.