Barton (knee) will not play in Monday's Game 1 against the Jazz, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise after Barton missed the entirety of the Nuggets' seeding games with a knee issue. The team hasn't said much in terms of when Barton is expected back, but there's a good chance he'll miss multiple contests considering Denver plays four times in the next seven days.