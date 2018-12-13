Nuggets' Will Barton: Out Friday
Barton (groin) is out Friday against the Thunder, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Barton should be nearing a return from his groin injury that has sidelined him for all but two games. That said, he won't be able to take the floor yet Friday. His next chance to play arrives Sunday against the Raptors.
