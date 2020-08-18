Barton (knee) is out indefinitely, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports.

For the past three weeks, Barton has been battling knee soreness, and his condition hasn't been improving. He last played in Denver's final scrimmage before seeding games began. It's not clear when Barton will return, and with Gary Harris (hip) out for Game 2 as well, coach Michael Malone will continue digging into his bench. Off the pine in Game 1, Jerami Grant played 39 minutes, Monte Morris played 29 minutes and PJ Dozier played 20 minutes.