Barton (knee) is officially listed as out for Monday's game against the Lakers, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Considering Barton is still yet to play in the bubble due to the knee injury, the Nuggets may want to give the 29-year-old a chance to participate in a game before the playoffs begin. Barton's next chance to do so will come on Wednesday against the Clippers.