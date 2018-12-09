Nuggets' Will Barton: Out Sunday
Barton (groin) is out Monday against Memphis, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
As expected, Barton will be sidelined with with a lingering groin injury Monday against the Grizzlies. As previously noted, Barton will continued to be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. The Maryland product could possibly suit up for Friday's contest against the Thunder.
