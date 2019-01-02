Nuggets' Will Barton: Out Thursday
Barton (groin) remains out for Thursday's contest against the Kings, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Barton, who has been out since Oct. 20 while recovering from groin surgery, is reportedly on track to return sometime this week but it won't be Thursday. The Nuggets host Charlotte on Saturday and Barton will probably end up being a game-time decision. When the former second-round pick ends up returning, Barton will likely have to gradually work his way back into his usual role with the Nuggets.
