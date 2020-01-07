Nuggets' Will Barton: Out Wednesday
The Nuggets have ruled Barton out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks due to personal reasons, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
The Nuggets do not play again until Saturday, so Barton will have a few days to take care of whatever personal matter he is dealing with. In the meantime, Michael Porter Jr and Torrey Craig figure to see increased roles as a result of his absence.
