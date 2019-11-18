Nuggets' Will Barton: Playing time limited Sunday

Barton (hip) put up six points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 131-114 win over the Grizzlies.

Barton ultimately wasn't forced to miss any action on account of the left adductor injury that rendered him questionable heading into Sunday, but coach Michael Malone elected to limit the swingman's minutes nonetheless. Assuming he experiences no setbacks coming out of the game, Barton should be available to take on more minutes with the Nuggets' next contest not until Wednesday against the Rockets. Before Sunday's relative dud of a performance, Barton had averaged 17.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.2 triples and 1.2 steals in 36.0 minutes over the previous five contests.