Nuggets' Will Barton: Playing time limited Sunday
Barton (hip) put up six points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 131-114 win over the Grizzlies.
Barton ultimately wasn't forced to miss any action on account of the left adductor injury that rendered him questionable heading into Sunday, but coach Michael Malone elected to limit the swingman's minutes nonetheless. Assuming he experiences no setbacks coming out of the game, Barton should be available to take on more minutes with the Nuggets' next contest not until Wednesday against the Rockets. Before Sunday's relative dud of a performance, Barton had averaged 17.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.2 triples and 1.2 steals in 36.0 minutes over the previous five contests.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...