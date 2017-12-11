Nuggets' Will Barton: Plays 44 minutes in loss

Barton collected 21 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals in 44 minutes during Sunday's 126-116 loss to the Pacers.

Barton received the start again Sunday, playing a whopping 44 minutes. With both Paul Millsap (wrist0 and Nikola Jokic (ankle) on the sidelines, Barton continues to see additional time, be it as a starter or off the bench. The lineup seems to be based on the matchup, so predicting whether he will start is anyone's guess. Nonetheless, he should continue to see minutes in the 30's, even after Jokic returns. He should be owned in all leagues and provides scoring as well as chipping in across the board.