Nuggets' Will Barton: Plays 44 minutes in loss
Barton collected 21 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals in 44 minutes during Sunday's 126-116 loss to the Pacers.
Barton received the start again Sunday, playing a whopping 44 minutes. With both Paul Millsap (wrist0 and Nikola Jokic (ankle) on the sidelines, Barton continues to see additional time, be it as a starter or off the bench. The lineup seems to be based on the matchup, so predicting whether he will start is anyone's guess. Nonetheless, he should continue to see minutes in the 30's, even after Jokic returns. He should be owned in all leagues and provides scoring as well as chipping in across the board.
More News
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores 19 points•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Will enter starting five Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Drops team-high 23 off bench Monday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Explodes for season-high 37 points•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Returning to bench•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Fills box score in loss•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...