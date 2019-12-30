Nuggets' Will Barton: Pops for 19 points

Barton poured in 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 120-115 win over the Kings.

With Denver missing two starters in Gary Harris (lower leg) and Paul Millsap (quadriceps), Barton enjoyed a heightened role as a scorer for the second straight day after attempting no more than 12 shots in any of the preceding five contests. At this stage, neither Harris nor Millsap looks at risk of a long-term absence, so Barton won't necessarily benefit from an extended run as the Nuggets' unquestioned No. 3 option on offense behind Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.