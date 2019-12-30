Nuggets' Will Barton: Pops for 19 points
Barton poured in 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 120-115 win over the Kings.
With Denver missing two starters in Gary Harris (lower leg) and Paul Millsap (quadriceps), Barton enjoyed a heightened role as a scorer for the second straight day after attempting no more than 12 shots in any of the preceding five contests. At this stage, neither Harris nor Millsap looks at risk of a long-term absence, so Barton won't necessarily benefit from an extended run as the Nuggets' unquestioned No. 3 option on offense behind Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.
More News
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Fills box score Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores 13 points in win•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Records sixth double-double of season•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores 13 points•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Nears double-double Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Double-double in Thursday's win•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...