Barton recorded 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Sunday's 105-87 loss to the Celtics.

Barton's rebound totals surged back up after he only recorded five boards over the past two games. Barton's ability to make significant contributions in ancillary categories is a boon to his fantasy value and can usually offset a mediocre night of shooting. Lately, his shot volume has been on par with his usual average, but he's had occasional frigid nights from the floor over the last month.