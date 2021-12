Barton provided 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 123-111 loss to San Antonio.

Barton has been fighting through a non-COVID illness but was good to go at game time and ended up with an excellent result in 34 minutes on the court. There is usually some negative correlation between Barton and Aaron Gordon, but both players put up solid numbers this time around.