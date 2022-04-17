Barton ended with 24 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block across 36 minutes during Saturday's 123-107 loss to the Warriors.

Barton served as a standout sidekick to Nikola Jokic, falling just one point behind the big man for team high-scoring honors. However, the Nuggets didn't have any other player score more than 10 points, leading to an 0-1 series deficit. Barton was the team's third-best scorer during the regular season and will be looked to for continued offensive production as the matchup against the Warriors progresses.