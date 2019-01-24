Nuggets' Will Barton: Posts season highs across the board
Barton furnished 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in the Nuggets' 114-108 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.
Barton's scoring total led the second unit and was behind only that of Nikola Jokic's for the Nuggets on the night. The veteran wing's points, rebound and assist totals were also new high-water marks for him during what has been an injury-shortened campaign, and the 30 minutes he logged Wednesday represented his largest allotment of playing time in the five games since his return from a long absence due to abdominal surgery. Barton's shot had been decidedly rusty over the first four contests (26.5 percent), so the Nuggets and fantasy owners alike will hope Wednesday's sharp performance is a turning point.
