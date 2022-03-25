Barton supplied 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and eight assists over 31 minutes during Thursday's 140-130 loss to the Suns.

Barton enjoyed an efficient shooting night from the field, going 7-for-10 overall and 2-for-3 from three-point range. The veteran also tied a season high with eight assists and grabbed five boards in one of his best performances of the month. Barton has largely struggled in March, averaging 11.1 points and shooting 38.8 percent from the field across 10 contests.