Nuggets' Will Barton: Pours in 11 points in Saturday's win
Barton logged 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 39 minutes in Saturday's 91-89 win over the Mavericks.
The 27-year-old sharpshooter remained in the first unit Saturday and posted his second straight double-digit scoring tally. Barton's usage has notably been down over the last four games, as he's put the ball up no more than 10 times in any of those contests after having posted between 12 and 17 shot attempts in seven of the previous nine. The six-year veteran continues to be a consistent source of rebounds and assists on the majority of nights, helping round out his fantasy production in games when his offensive production is somewhat underwhelming.
