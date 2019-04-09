Nuggets' Will Barton: Probable Tuesday
Barton is probable for Tuesday's game against Utah due to a right finger sprain.
Barton is expected to play through this minor issue in his team's second-to-last matchup of the regular season. Expect him to receive clearance closer to tipoff.
