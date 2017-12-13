Nuggets' Will Barton: Probable Wednesday vs. Celtics
Barton (back) is probable for Wednesday's contest against the Celtics.
Barton left Tuesday's game late in the fourth quarter and didn't return due to a lower back bruise. It appears the injury isn't giving him too much trouble, however, as he'll most likely play Wednesday. If for some reason he ends up sidelined, Wilson Chandler, Juancho Hernangomez and Malik Beasley could end up seeing extended run.
