Nuggets' Will Barton: Produces across the board in start

Barton started at small forward and registered 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block in 26 minutes Friday in the Nuggets' 132-95 decimation of the Suns.

With Nikola Jokic suspended for the contest, coach Michael Malone moved Barton back to the starting five to give the Nuggets some more offensive firepower in the star center's stead. Barton fit in seamlessly while making his first start since Oct. 20 and made a case to remain there over the more defensive-minded Torrey Craig on Saturday against the 76ers, when Jokic is set to return to action. Even if Barton moves back to the bench, he won't necessarily be headed for a drastic minutes decline and would continue to prop up his fantasy value by playing a high-usage role for the second unit.