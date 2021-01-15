Barton provided 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Thursday's 114-104 win over the Warriors.
After a standout 22-point performance against the Nets two days ago, Barton turned in another solid performance against the Warriors. Although he muddled through a slow start, Barton's three-point stroke is heating up. Over the past two games, he's converted 56.2 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
