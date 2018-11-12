Nuggets' Will Barton: Progresses to light shooting
Barton (groin) went through light shooting and ball handling drills at Monday's practice, TJ McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Barton still looked fairly limited in terms of exertion level, but he appears to be progressing well in his recovery from a groin injury. The versatile wing remains on track to be reevaluated at the beginning of December, at which point a clearer timetable should be available. In Barton's absence, the Nuggets have primarily filled the void with a combination of Juancho Hernangomez, Trey Lyles and Torrey Craig.
