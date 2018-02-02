Nuggets' Will Barton: Puts up 15 points on Thursday
Barton produced 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a blocked shot in 36 minutes during Thursday's 127-124 win over the Thunder.
Barton has now spent a considerable amount of time in the Nuggets' starting five after spending most of his five-year career in a reserve role. The loss of Paul Millsap (wrist) has offered a great boost in production, and Barton has also performed admirably as a reserve in Denver's backcourt as well. Millsap could be back by the end of February, and while that will cause a shuffle in the lineup, it will ultimately affect Wilson Chandler more. Barton has rightfully earned his role at the three for now.
