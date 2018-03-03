Nuggets' Will Barton: Puts up 24 points in bench role

Barton posted 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 108-102 win over the Grizzlies.

Now that Paul Millsap has returned, Barton and Wilson Chandler will be duking it out for playing time. While Denver has elected to start Chandler at the wing, it doesn't favor Chandler's skill set and Barton should still see plenty of minutes at the three and four, splitting time between the first and second unit. The real loser here is probably Trey Lyles, who will be buried in the depth chart moving forward. You should expect both Barton and Chandler to see a slight reduction in production moving forward.