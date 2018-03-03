Nuggets' Will Barton: Puts up 24 points in bench role
Barton posted 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 108-102 win over the Grizzlies.
Now that Paul Millsap has returned, Barton and Wilson Chandler will be duking it out for playing time. While Denver has elected to start Chandler at the wing, it doesn't favor Chandler's skill set and Barton should still see plenty of minutes at the three and four, splitting time between the first and second unit. The real loser here is probably Trey Lyles, who will be buried in the depth chart moving forward. You should expect both Barton and Chandler to see a slight reduction in production moving forward.
More News
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: To come off bench Friday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Likely to move back to bench•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Unbalanced scoring effort in loss•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Leads team with 25 points•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Starts on Friday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Off injury report for Friday•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...