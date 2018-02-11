Nuggets' Will Barton: Puts up 25 points in win

Barton posted 25 points (10-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, five rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot in 42 minutes during Saturday's 123-113 win over the Suns.

Barton continued with another great stat line on Saturday, building on what has been an excellent month. He's averaged 17.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists over five contests in February. As he's now a permanent fixture in Denver's starting lineup, his usage and production make him a solid option in all formats.