Nuggets' Will Barton: Questionable for Wednesday
Barton is dealing with an illness and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Barton will likely receive treatment throughout the day and then he'll try and go through pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. Either way, if he's able to play, Barton will be playing through an illness, so he may be someone to avoid for Wednesday's DFS slate. Look for another update closer to tip-off and if he can't give it a go, look for Malik Beasley and Torrey Craig to fill in with more minutes off the bench on the wing.
