Nuggets' Will Barton: Questionable Friday vs. Pelicans

Barton (back) is questionable for Friday's tilt against the Pelicans, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Barton was originally listed as probable heading into Wednesday's game against the Celtics, but may have experienced a setback leading up to tipoff, as he was ultimately held out of the contest. For Friday, he's being listed as questionable, with more information likely emerging after the team's morning shootaround. In his absence Wednesday, Wilson Chandler drew the start, playing 37 minutes. Juancho Hernangomez and Malik Beasley saw 14 and 17 minutes respectively off the pine.