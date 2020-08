Barton (knee) is considered "very questionable" for Monday's game against the Thunder, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.

One of three Nuggets regulars to miss Saturday's opener, Barton is still nursing the knee issue that's plagued him through much of the restart. Coach Mike Malone did not sound confident that Barton -- or Gary Harris and Jamal Murray -- would be back in the lineup Monday, but a more definitive update should be available after shootaround.